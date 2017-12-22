SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Korean Entertainer Who Set an Unusual Guinness World Record!
Former Korean wrestler and a TV entertainer Kang Ho-dong's unique record is resurfacing lately.

Recently, at an online community, there was a post called 'Kang Ho-dong breaks Guinness World Records'. 

The post had a story of Kang Ho-dong, who broke the Guinness World Records by handshaking other people.[SBS Star] Korean Entertainer with an Unusual Guinness World Record!In 1993 Kang Ho-dong took part in a Guinness event, which was held in EXPO in Daejeon. He had to shake hands continuously with others, where each handshake should not be exceeding one second.

At the time Kang Ho-dong broke Guinness World Records by handshaking 28,000 people for 6 hours 43 minutes and 30 seconds in total.
[SBS Star] Korean Entertainer with an Unusual Guinness World Record!He said, "After the contest, my right hand was so swollen that it was twice bigger than the left hand." 

Kang Ho-dong made a debut as a TV entertainer in 1993 with MBC 'Comedy East, North and South'. He has been actively taking part in recent hit variety programs JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', 'Knowing Bros', and tvN's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together'.

(Credit= SBS Morning, SBS Strong Heart, SM C&C) 

(SBS Star)      
