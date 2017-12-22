SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Mature & Proud Fan Culture Under Spotlight
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Mature & Proud Fan Culture Under Spotlight

Kang Daniel's fan club donates for victims of military sexual slavery by Japan

K-pop boy group Wanna One Kang Daniel's fan club made a donation for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.

On December 21, The Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan reported it had received about 9.9 million won (approximately 9,300 dollars) from Kang Daniel's fan club members on December 15.

It was reported that one of Kang Daniel's fans started the project last month, "Since December 10 is Kang Daniel's birthday and it would be a great opportunity to look back at our heart-wrenching history."
It took just 3 days to meet its fundraising goal of 9.9 million won after 852 fans participated in the donation project. 

According to the council, the donation money will be spent towards providing victims' welfare services and creating business campaigns to resolve the problem.  

Even before Kang Daniel's debut, he was seen wearing products from 'Marymond'―which is a brand that supports victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. 
Also, even after the debut, Kang Daniel was seen wearing products that supports Dokdo, showing his warmheartedness.

Moreover, Kang Daniel's fans recently participated in the campaign where some portion of the money will be spent toward supporting goods for neglected children under Kang Daniel's name.

The fans revealed in an online community, "We want to be proud fans which the artist is proud of. We want to walk on that path together."

(Credit= 'together kakao' Official Website, YMC Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)       
