[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun & Park Hyung Sik to Star in 'Suits' Remake

Korean actor Jang Dong Gun and Park Hyun Sik confirmed to join the Korean remake of famous American TV series 'Suits'.'Suits' is an American TV series with worldwide popularity, and is currently airing its season 7 on USA Network(NBC Universal).Other than Jang Dong Gun and Park Hyung Sik, the remaining casts are still in discussion at this point.Jang Dong Gun will take the role of 'Choi Kyung Seo', who is a charismatic, sexy lawyer working in a top law firm.Park Hyung Sik will take the role of 'Go Yeon Woo', a rookie lawyer who was picked by Jang's character thanks to his remarkable memorizing ability.The Korean remake version of 'Suits' is expected to premiere its first episode in April 2018.(Credit= 'SM C&C' Official Website, SBS funE)(SBS Star)