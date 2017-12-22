SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Boasts Youthful to Seductive Charm
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Boasts Youthful to Seductive Charm

2017.12.22
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive PictorialsK-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE boasted her signature goddess charm in new pictorial. 

Recently, JENNIE decorated a cover of fashion magazine Harpers Bazaar's January 2018 issue. 
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive PictorialsShe was seen wearing Spring-Summer collection luxury goods and make-up, as she was chosen as a muse for the world's famous luxury brand.
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive PictorialsIt was told that staff members at the set were amazed by JENNIE's beauty. Every time when JENNIE came out of the powder room, staff were mesmerized by her doll-like lovely features.
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive PictorialsJENNIE successfully showed her innocent and youthful looks to seductive and alluring style in the new cover. 

She talked about how it feels to be chosen as a model, "I'm excited and bewildered that I'm doing things that I've only imagined before. It makes me to look back at my past. It is hard to describe my feelings." 
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive PictorialsShe also talked about her make-up style. She said, "I choose my makeup depending on my mood. But I like cat eye make-up like today's."
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive PictorialsYou can check out more of JENNIE's diverse charms on January issue of Harpers Bazaar.
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Indescribable Seductive Pictorials(Credit= 'Harpers Bazaar' Magazine)

(SBS Star)          
