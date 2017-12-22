[SBS Star] BLACKPINK will Scold You If You Wear This in Winter

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK girls were seen scolding their fans.On December 6, BLACKPINK held a surprise fan meeting. It was for BLACKPINK's first reality show.During its special fan meeting, BLACKPINK prepared little gifts for 100 fans.But when they met fans who were wearing thin clothes, especially JENNIE and ROSÉ were spotted to scold their fans.JENNIE said lovingly to a girl fan, "You look very cold. I told you to wear warm clothes!" As if her fan was moved by her caring comments, she couldn't take off her eyes on JENNIE even after receiving a gift from her.ROSÉ also was seen shouting at her boy fan. She said, "Why did you wear such a thin clothing?"After giving gifts to her fans, JENNIE looked into the camera and said, "You look cold. Run away!"BLACKPINK girls were seen showing much love toward their fans for coming to their surprise fan meeting in the cold weather.Netizens who watched BLACKPINK's surprise fan meeting video were moved by their warm heart.(Credit= 'DaftTaengk' YouTube)(SBS Star)