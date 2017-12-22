SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Admits Kiss Scenes Make Him to Fall for Actress
작성 2017.12.22 13:26
Korean actor Jung Woo Sung received a question about shooting a kiss scene with an actress.

On December 19, Jung Woo Sung made an appearance in Naver V Live app's V MOVIE channel and talked about how he felt after shooting kiss scenes with actresses.
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Admits Kiss Scenes Make Him to Fall for ActressThe interviewer asked actor Jung, "Have you ever had personal feelings while shooting for a kiss scene with an actress?"

Actor Jung replied, "I always fell for the actress. Isn't that natural for a short moment?" 
 
He continued, "After finishing the scene and coming out of the set, then I can rationalize my feelings." 
[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Admits Kiss Scenes Make Him to Fall for ActressHe also revealed there were some moments he felt he didn't have enough time to kiss the actress. His frank answers brought much laughter to the set. 

Jung Woo Sung made appearances multiple times in the media lately.

He recently had an interview with SBS News as the goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, showing his sincerity toward supporting for Rohingya refugees. 

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Woo Sung Raises Awareness for Rohingya Refugee Crisis

He also stars in the movie 'Steel Rain' that was released on December 14.

(Credit= Naver V Live App 'V MOVIE')

(SBS Star)          
