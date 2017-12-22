[SBS Star] Jung Woo Sung Admits Kiss Scenes Make Him to Fall for Actress

Korean actor Jung Woo Sung received a question about shooting a kiss scene with an actress.On December 19, Jung Woo Sung made an appearance in Naver V Live app's V MOVIE channel and talked about how he felt after shooting kiss scenes with actresses.The interviewer asked actor Jung, "Have you ever had personal feelings while shooting for a kiss scene with an actress?"Actor Jung replied, "I always fell for the actress. Isn't that natural for a short moment?"He continued, "After finishing the scene and coming out of the set, then I can rationalize my feelings."He also revealed there were some moments he felt he didn't have enough time to kiss the actress. His frank answers brought much laughter to the set.Jung Woo Sung made appearances multiple times in the media lately.He recently had an interview with SBS News as the goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, showing his sincerity toward supporting for Rohingya refugees.He also stars in the movie 'Steel Rain' that was released on December 14.(Credit= Naver V Live App 'V MOVIE')(SBS Star)