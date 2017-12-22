SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Kang Daniel to Star in Davichi's Comeback MV?
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Kang Daniel to Star in Davichi's Comeback MV?

작성 2017.12.22
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel received an offer to star in female vocal duo Davichi's upcoming comeback music video!

On December 21, several news outlets reported that Kang Daniel recently been chosen as the lead role for Davichi's new music video.

The reports specified the filming schedule, after Kang Daniel's appearance on Wanna One's Fan-Con in Busan and the 3 major year-end music festivals.
Davichi, Kang DanielIn response to the reports, Davichi's Stone Music Entertainment stated, "We did ask Kang Daniel to feature in the music video for Davichi's new song. We are still waiting for the final decision."
Davichi, Kang DanielIf Kang Daniel takes the role, it is his second time acting in a music video following Wanna One's 'Beautiful'.
Davichi, Kang DanielMeanwhile, Davichi is currently preparing its new album, which commemorates the duo's 10th debut anniversary.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(Credit= 'officialdavichi' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
