[SBS Star] You Should Never Say This to BoA, She Hates It!
작성 2017.12.22
Did you know that singer/actress BoA doesn't like the phrase 'cheer up'? 

On December 20, in various online communities, there was a posting called 'BoA doesn't like the phrase 'cheer up''. 

In 2012, BoA's older brother revealed BoA doesn't like the phrase 'cheer up' while he was doing an interview with KBS2 'Win Win'. 
[SBS Star] You Should Never Say This to BoA, She Hates It!He recalled the time when he wanted to give mental support to 13 years old BoA, when BoA was heading Japan for her debut practice. 

He said to young BoA, "Cheer up" and BoA waved hands at her brother.
[SBS Star] You Should Never Say This to BoA, She Hates It!But after that trip, BoA told her brother "That is just perfunctory phrase to tell a person who is having a difficult time. If you mean it, take me out from the difficult situation. If you can't do it, don't say that again." 

Since then, BoA's family members said to BoA, "Stay healthy" instead of "cheer up".

Earlier in 2014, BoA greeted with Korean rock band Kiha & The Faces' member Hasegawa Yohei via Twitter. When Yohei said to BoA to "cheer up", BoA replied, "Let's work hard again this year." 
[SBS Star] You Should Never Say This to BoA, She Hates It!While BoA did an interview with lifestyle magazine ELLE, she revealed she had suffered from her anti-fans' hatred comments. She said that she suffered insomnia for 10 years and recently recovered from it.

(Credit= KBS2 'Win Win', Online Community, 'boa.smtown' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)       
