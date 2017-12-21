[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Woo Sung Raises Awareness for Rohingya Refugee Crisis

Korean actor Jung Woo Sung raised awareness of Rohingya refugee crisis to the international society.On December 20, Jung Woo Sung who is currently working as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), talked about his recent trip to refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, the Southeast coast of Bangladesh, while he was invited as a guest at SBS News.Jung Woo Sung said, "The conflicts between Myanmar and Rohingya refugees have deepened. The violence triggered as their conflicts from the past continued to grow."Actor Jung said, "I stayed at the refugee camps for two days. It's impossible to stay in the refugee camps for a long time. I wondered if I've ever seen this horrible situation in other refugee camps before."Then he explained how numerous Rohingya women got raped and suffered brutality. He also shared about horrific reality of how numerous people have witnessed a family's death on the scene.He added, "Malnutrition and health disorders are serious problems in these areas, they need more relief goods. Nearly half of all refugees are children who are suffering poor conditions. Therefore, they are in need of international community's great interest."About 620,000 Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh after suffering from Myanmar security forces oppression in last August. Thus refugee camps in Bangladesh―which protects over 300,000 Rohingya refugees became the most crowded refugee camps in the world.Jung Woo Sung also talked about how refugees today are facing numerous difficulties including proper shelters to stay, shortage of food and water, and poor sanitary conditions.He also revealed he would like to support refugees from now on, showing his sincerity towards refugees.Jung Woo Sung was nominated as the goodwill ambassador in May 2015. Since then, he has been visiting refugee camps abroad including areas like Nepal, Republic of South Sudan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Bangladesh.(Credit= SBS Ju Youngjin's News Briefing, Artist Company)(SBS Star)