[SBS Star] Gallup Korea Reports 'Artist of the Year' to be IU!

K-pop singer-songwriter IU is chosen as the 'Artist of the Year'!On December 21, Korean research firm Gallup Korea reported about its 'Artist of the Year' poll results, which showed that IU has topped the list with 15.2%votes.This year marks IU's 10th year of debut. She was shot to stardom in 2010 with her song 'Good Day'. Since then, IU has been sweeping Korean music charts. Her hit songs include 'YOU&I', 'The Red Shoes', and 'Meaning of You'. Lately, she earned more popularity from the elderly by releasing remake album 'A Flower Bookmark'.No.2 was K-pop girl group TWICE. They have won the second place with 9.1% votes. Last year they rose to stardom with hit songs like 'CHEER UP' and 'TT'. From albums sales to popularity and trending, they are one of the most influential artists. Then in 2017, they came back with tracks like 'KNOCK KNOCK', 'SIGNAL', 'LIKEY' and 'Heart Shaker', which successfully swept the music charts once again.TWICE also made a debut in Japan this year with its debut album '#TWICE' and original single 'One More Time'. Moreover, TWICE is scheduled to make an appearance on NHK's year-end song festival called 'Kouhaku Uta Gassen'. It was the first time in six years for a Korean artist to appear on the festival.No.3 was Korean singer Jang Yun-jeong (8.9%), No.4 as K-pop sensation BTS(8.5%), No.5 singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin, No.6 Wanna One, No.7 EXO (5.7%), No.8 BIGBANG and Im Chang-jung (5.0%).The Gallup Korea's poll indicates results from July, September, and November of 2017. 4,200 men and women participated in the survey, who are aged between 13-59.(Credit= 'dlwlrma', 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'bangtan.official', 'WannaOne.official', 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)