[SBS Star] Here's the List of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejun' Special Stage!
[SBS Star] Here's the List of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejun' Special Stage!

작성 2017.12.21
2017 SBS Gayo DaejunWhat's your plan for this year's Christmas?

This Christmas, SBS' year-end music festival 'SBS Gayo Daejun' will feature star-studded special stages.
2017 SBS Gayo DaejunRookie boy group Wanna One's five members―Kang Daniel, Hwang Min Hyun, Ha Sung Woon, Ong Seong Wu and Park Woo Jin will cover legendary idol group H.O.T.'s stage.
2017 SBS Gayo DaejunNCT's Doyoung, Taeyong, Yuta and GOT7's Jinyoung, BamBam and Yugyeom will cover SHINHWA's powerful performance together.
2017 SBS Gayo DaejunGirl group BLACKPINK will be performing Wonder Girls' 'So Hot', rearranged by music producer TEDDY.
2017 SBS Gayo DaejunRed Velvet's Irene and Seulgi will make a collaboration stage with TWICE's Nayeon and Dahyun, covering senior group Fin.K.L's song.
2017 SBS Gayo Daejun2017 SBS Gayo DaejunMoreover, SUNMI will make a collaboration stage with veteran singer Uhm Jung Hwa, while Heize is preparing a joint stage with Lee Juck.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejun' takes place at 5:50 PM KST in Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Don't miss out!

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' 'NCT.smtown' 'GOT7Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
