SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Visually Pleasing 'Jipsabu' Members' Photos Released
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Visually Pleasing 'Jipsabu' Members' Photos Released

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.21 14:15 조회 재생수193
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
[SBS Star] Youthful 'Jipsabu' Members' Behind-the-Scene ReleasedAre you waiting for SBS new variety show 'Jipsabu' to air next year? 

On December 20, SBS 'Jipsabu' uploaded multiple photos of its four youthful members including Korean stars Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sung-jae, and Yang Se-hyeong on its official SNS account.

The album was titled as 'SBS 'Jipsabu 'four youths' behind the scene unveiled! Everyone say cheese! First time ever, 'visually pleasing' variety show will come to you. Sharing joys and sorrows together 'Jipsabu' coming soon'. 
[SBS Star] Youthful 'Jipsabu' Members' Behind-the-Scene ReleasedIt brought many fans' attention as four members were seen close, especially Lee Seung Gi showed a close relationship with members by putting his hands around Yang Se-hyeong and Lee Sang Yun's shoulders. The youngest member Yook Sung-jae was seen standing next to Lee Seung Gi looking shy and happy as well.  

The relevant source reported about Yook Sung-jae's decision to be part of SBS 'Jipsabu'. 

According to the source, Yook Sung-jae decided to be part of the program even before the title of the program was decided. Only because Lee Seung Gi is making an appearance, he decided to join as well. Although the two never met, Yook Sung-jae had much affection and respect for actor Lee as he was a senior actor who is currently walking the path he wants to take in the future.

(Credit= 'SBSjipsabu' Facebook)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호