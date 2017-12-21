[SBS Star] Assistant Instructor 2PM Taecyeon's Recent Photos Released

Currently serving in the military, K-pop boy group 2PM Taecyeon's recent photos are released.Recently, there was a posting on online community called 'Assistant Instructor Taecyeon's profile' along with photos.In the photo, Taecyeon was seen folding his arms, staring at the camera with an intensity.Right below his photo, there were his title 'assistant instructor' and motto 'live together'.Then recently, one netizen posted a photo on his SNS when he spotted Taecyeon running. He was also seen wearing a red cap which symbolizes the title of 'assistant instructor'.On September 4, Taecyeon entered the recruit training center. After earning high scores in the basic training, he was chosen as an assistant instructor.He is currently an assistant instructor at the 9th Division Recruit Training Center located in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.(Credit= 'leedowonx' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)