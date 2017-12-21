SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo Constantly Receives Offers from Hollywood!
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo Constantly Receives Offers from Hollywood!

작성 2017.12.21 10:18 수정 2017.12.21 15:35 조회 재생수132
Korean actor Ha Jung Woo shared about making a debut in Hollywood. 

On December 19, Korean online newspaper company mydaily released its interview with actor Ha. 

When the interviewer asked about actor Ha's future Hollywood debut plan, actor Ha responded "I'm not searching for ways to make a debut in Hollywood, but I'm constantly receiving offers from Hollywood."

But he couldn't make a debut in the stateside because of the bad timing. 
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo 'I'm constantly getting offers to star in Hollywood moviesActor Ha said, "They only contact me when they are urgent." 

He continued, "To be honest, when I was planning on shooting for the new movie 'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds', I got an offer to star in Hollywood film 'Life'. But I already had my own schedule set up. It was impossible for me to adjust my schedule, so I refused the offer. Now that I see, I didn't have an opportunity." 

The sci-fi movie 'Life' was released last April, famous actors like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and Rebecca Ferguson starred in the movie. 
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo 'I'm constantly getting offers to star in Hollywood moviesIn the new movie 'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds', actor Ha plays the role of Gangrim, or the 'death god'. 

'Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds' was released on December 20. It was told that the movie topped the box office, smashing previous record holder 'Steel Rain'.
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo 'I'm constantly getting offers to star in Hollywood movies(Credit= 'officialhjw' Facebook, LOTTE ENTERTAINMENT)
 
(SBS Star)       
