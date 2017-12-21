SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nana's Trendy & Modest Pictorials Under Spotlight

작성 2017.12.21
[SBS Star] Nana's Trendy & Modest Pictorials Under SpotlightKorean actress and K-pop girl group After School's member Nana's new alluring pictorials were unveiled.

On December 20, fashion beauty lifestyle magazine GRAZIA Korea released a few pictorials of Nana. In the released photos, Nana showed various facial expressions with a seductive look. 

From pictorial shooting to beauty film, she successfully showed her dramatic change. She also showed her professional charm.
[SBS Star] Nana's Trendy & Modest Pictorials Under SpotlightNot only she made an appearance in the recent film 'The Swindlers', but also is set to make appearance on upcoming TV drama series 'Four Men'. 

She said, "Since I'm going to the Action School(Martial Arts Center) lately, I have no time to go to the nail salon." 
[SBS Star] Nana's Trendy & Modest Pictorials Under SpotlightShe continued and updated about her life, "My new role is a prosecutor. Since my character is good at fighting, I have to learn how to fight from the basic level. It is very important and excessive role for me. So I'm diligently preparing for it."
[SBS Star] Nana's Trendy & Modest Pictorials Under SpotlightShe also talked about debuting as an actress. Nana said, "I think the public has very low expectation of me because of the stereotype of idols. Since I've never shown them my acting skills, maybe that's why they are giving me such a high score. Oh, but I did study hard on acting." 

Then an interviewer asked Nana, "What kind of actress do you want to be?" 
[SBS Star] Nana's Trendy & Modest Pictorials Under SpotlightNana responded, "I want to be an actress who can wear any clothes. I want to be an actress who doesn't have set clothes. I want to show the public my diverse sides at least once." 

Nana's trendy pictorials are expected to be unveiled through January 2018 issue of GRAZIA magazine. 

(Credit= 'GRAZIA Korea' Magazine, 'jin_a_nana' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)      
