[SBS Star] Im Siwan Reportedly Hospitalized Due to His Ankle Injury
SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.20
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Im Siwan Reportedly Hospitalized Due to His Ankle Injury
Korean actor Im Siwan reportedly got hospitalized after having an ankle injury.

On December 20, several news outlets reported that Im Siwan, who is currently serving in the military, got an injury on his ankle.
Im SiwanAccording to the reports, Im Siwan slipped on an icy road and injured his ankle ligament.

He was being transferred to the hospital for treatment and is currently recovering from it.
Im SiwanIm Siwan was chosen as the 25th division recruitment camp's assistant instructor and is currently serving as a special forces soldier, proving his exemplary military service.
Im SiwanHe enlisted in the military back in July, and is expected to be discharged in April 2019.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Im Siwan!

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'plumactors' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
