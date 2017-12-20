SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee's Last Concert Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee's Last Concert Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.20 16:41 조회 재생수1,399
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기

While many fans are expressing their grief at the loss of K-pop boy group SHINee Jonghyun's sudden unexpected death, video of the group's last concert is under spotlight. 

Lately, there were numerous videos of the concert 'SMTOWN LIVE WORLD TOUR VI in SEOUL' uploaded in various online communities which were held on July 8.

On that day, SHINee members were seen together performing to their hit song '1 of 1', 'Replay', and 'Sherlock'.[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee's Last Concert TogetherSHINee's member TAEMIN and Jonghyun each performed to their solo tracks 'Press Your Number' and 'Deja-Boo'.

At the time Jonghyun said, "While I was on the stage, I received much energy from fans, and thanks to the fans I recovered my health." 

He then shouted to SHINee's official fan club 'SHINee World'. 
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee's Last Concert TogetherFans mourned once again, after watching SHINee's last concert together. 

On December 20, four SHINee members were seen receiving mourners at Jonghyun's funeral in Asan Medical Center, Seoul. 

Usually, the first two days of Korean funeral are spent preparing the body and public morning followed by the burial or cremation on the third day. 

(Credit= 'KIMKIBUMSSI' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호