[SBS Star] BTS Jungkook's Good-looking Young Father Surprises Many!

K-pop sensation, boy group BTS Jungkook's father is going viral.Recently in various online communities, a photo of Jungkook's father went trending.In May 2014, Jungkook who was born in 1997 entered high school.On the first day of high school, his father was seen with BTS members.Jungkook's first day of school was aired through 'BANGTANTV' via YouTube, at the time Jungkook could not hide his excitement about the first day of high school.Jungkook, his father, and his homeroom teacher were seen discussing. BTS members also visited Jungkook's first day of school, smiling proudly.After Jungkook's high school entrance ceremony was over, his father was seen treating BTS members to dinner.Fans and netizens were surprised at his good-looking young father. It was told that his father was born in the year of 1971, which means he had Jungkook when he was 26 years old.Netizens commented on the post, "He has a good gene. His father's good-looking", "I have less age difference with his father than him.", "I feel like I should call his father bro", "He looks like a big bro to me".BTS recently finished their concert '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL' in Seoul and headed to Japan today.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)