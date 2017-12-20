SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Korean Fans are Helping to Pass on International Fans' Messages to Jonghyun
작성 2017.12.20 13:24
Following Jonghyun's sudden death on December 18, Korean fans are helping out international fans who couldn't pay their final respects to the star.

The idol group SHINee's member Jonghyun was pronounced dead, after found unconscious at a residence complex located in Gangnam, Seoul.
JonghyunAfter hearing the devastating news, Jonghyun's management agency SM Entertainment set up a public mortuary in which his fans could leave their final goodbye to Jonghyun.

However, as the venue(Asan Medical Center) is located in Seoul, international SHINee fans were not able to do so.

But thanks to the efforts of a netizen, international fans' messages will be delivered to Jonghyun's memorial.
JonghyunThe netizen stated that he/she have contacts in Korea who can leave behind fans' messages for Jonghyun at the Asan Medical Center.

The netizen also offered to translate their messages in Korean, write it down on sticky notes with national flags that represent where the messages are come from.

Here are some comments left by international fans, to Jonghyun.

You did good. We're all proud of you. Rest in Paradise. (Tyler, USA)

Jonghyun. The man who I fell for 6 years ago, and whose music brought me so much happiness. You've done well.♡ (B.H, England)

Jonghyun, I hope you're happy among the angels and the stars. Wherever you are, know that you did good and you made so many people happy. You did good. Sleep well, love. (S.G, India)

In your next life, wherever you are, I'll let you know that I'll love you again. I promise. (P. Suarez, Mexico)

Jonghyun. You inspired so many lives and gave a voice to those who couldn't speak themselves. The world is a better place for having had you in it and I hope you've found your happiness. (Cait, USA)

Thank you for helping me, Jonghyun. I wish someone could have helped you. (Marta, Poland)

You made me want to become a better person. Thank you. (Hana, Serbia)

Thank you for being such a bright light in the dark. I will love you forever (Ana, Ecuador)

Jonghyun, you've made my life so much warmer. I'll miss you. I love you. Thank you for giving me strength. (Erina, Albania)

You can leave your own message here.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'Reddit' Screen Captured, 'shinee' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
