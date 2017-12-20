SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] K-pop Idol Groups Postpone Album Release Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] K-pop Idol Groups Postpone Album Release Date

K-pop Industry Expresses Grief at Loss of Jonghyun

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.20 13:37 수정 2017.12.20 13:39 조회 재생수1,027
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] K-pop Idol Groups Postpone Album Release Date
Paying tribute to K-pop boy group SHINee's Jonghyun, many artists changed their new winter album's release dates. 

On December 20, a relevant source from the entertainment industry revealed, K-pop boy group EXO changed its release date for new album, while girl group TWICE postponed new music video's release date.  
[SBS Star] K-pop Idol Groups Postpone Winter Album Release DateOn December 19 SM Entertainment announced via its official website, "For those of you who are waiting for EXO 2017 winter special album, we are sorry to inform you that EXO 2017 winter special album 'Universe' released date has been changed for December 26." 

JYP Entertainment also announced, "We originally planned to release TWICE's 'Merry & Happy' on December 21, but we are regretful to tell you that its release date for music video changed to December 22. We apologize in advance." 

CUBE Entertainment and Starship Entertainment also delayed Korean rapper Park Hyunjin, ACHILLO, and Jo Woo Chan's digital single 'OGZ' release date. 
[SBS Star] K-pop Industry Expresses Grief at Loss of JonghyunMany artists are paying tributes to Jonghyun not only by delaying album release dates but also changing their schedules as well. 

On December 18, on the day of Jonghyun's death was confirmed, K-pop idol group EXO's SUHO and f(x) 's Luna reportedly did not participate in their musical 'The Last Kiss' press call. 

On the same day, PLEDIS Entertainment reported how they are not going to air its program 'GOING SEVENTEEN' episode 28 via YouTube. 
[SBS Star] K-pop Industry Expresses Grief at Loss of JonghyunMoreover, Korean ballad singer Jeong Sewoon and K-pop boy group VAV even canceled their live program schedule in order to pay tribute to Jonghyun.

Korean entertainment industry is expressing their grief at the loss of 27-year-old singer Jonghyun.

Rest in Peace, Jonghyun. 

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'SMTOWN' Official Website, SBS funE)      

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호