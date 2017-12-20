[SBS Star] K-pop Idol Groups Postpone Album Release Date

Paying tribute to K-pop boy group SHINee's Jonghyun, many artists changed their new winter album's release dates.On December 20, a relevant source from the entertainment industry revealed, K-pop boy group EXO changed its release date for new album, while girl group TWICE postponed new music video's release date.On December 19 SM Entertainment announced via its official website, "For those of you who are waiting for EXO 2017 winter special album, we are sorry to inform you that EXO 2017 winter special album 'Universe' released date has been changed for December 26."JYP Entertainment also announced, "We originally planned to release TWICE's 'Merry & Happy' on December 21, but we are regretful to tell you that its release date for music video changed to December 22. We apologize in advance."CUBE Entertainment and Starship Entertainment also delayed Korean rapper Park Hyunjin, ACHILLO, and Jo Woo Chan's digital single 'OGZ' release date.Many artists are paying tributes to Jonghyun not only by delaying album release dates but also changing their schedules as well.On December 18, on the day of Jonghyun's death was confirmed, K-pop idol group EXO's SUHO and f(x) 's Luna reportedly did not participate in their musical 'The Last Kiss' press call.On the same day, PLEDIS Entertainment reported how they are not going to air its program 'GOING SEVENTEEN' episode 28 via YouTube.Moreover, Korean ballad singer Jeong Sewoon and K-pop boy group VAV even canceled their live program schedule in order to pay tribute to Jonghyun.Korean entertainment industry is expressing their grief at the loss of 27-year-old singer Jonghyun.Rest in Peace, Jonghyun.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'SMTOWN' Official Website, SBS funE)(SBS Star)