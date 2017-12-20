[SBS Star] VIDEO: Are You Happy? Jonghyun Replies "I must become happy"

In memory of K-pop boy group SHINee Jonghyun, SBS 'HanBam' released a video of the star.On December 19, SBS 'HanBam' released a video of Jonghyun who worked as a member of a popular idol group, radio DJ, and TV entertainer.The first few seconds of the video showed the time when Jonghyun announced that he will release a song as a solo artist.But at Jonghyun's thin figure, the hosts asked him, "Did you lose more weight?"Jonghyun answered, "Because of anxiety, I lost 5kg. I didn't want to show my fans that I'm nervous, thinking that'll just ruin their expectation of me."Since then, he was shown his professional sides as a solo artist. He even wrote a few hit songs for other artists as well, including famous singer-songwriter IU and a singer Lim Kim.Jonghyun was also a DJ at a radio program for three years. Jonghyun was seen answering to his fans' little troubles, showing his affectionate side.The reporter of 'HanBam' added his interview with Jonghyun in April. He said, "I asked Jonghyun whether he's happy. Then Jonghyun replied, 'I must become happy'."Perhaps his written songs were showing his lonely state of mind. Many fans are missing him already.(Credit= SBS HanBam)(SBS Star)