[SBS Star] VIDEO: Exclusive Interview with 'Queen of Voice' SOYOU

Former girl group SISTAR's SOYOU is back with her solo album.On December 17, SOYOU who is also dubbed as a 'queen of voice', made an appearance on SBS 'Inkigayo' and introduced her new track 'The Night' as a solo artist.She also did an exclusive interview with 'Inkigayo', where you can hear a sneak peek into her newest track.SOYOU shared a few words how it feels to debut as a solo artist. She said, "It feels like I'm debuting as a singer. Although it feels lonely, I feel assured as fans are supporting me."Then she explained about her song, "It describes one's feeling right before one falls in love. That confusing and nervous feeling. I hope many fans can empathize."Lastly, SOYOU shared a first verse of 'The Night' as a sneak peek.Check out more on SBS 'Inkigayo'.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)