SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Exclusive Interview with 'Queen of Voice' SOYOU
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Exclusive Interview with 'Queen of Voice' SOYOU

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.19 16:54 조회 재생수68
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기

Former girl group SISTAR's SOYOU is back with her solo album.

On December 17, SOYOU who is also dubbed as a 'queen of voice', made an appearance on SBS 'Inkigayo' and introduced her new track 'The Night' as a solo artist.
[SBS Star] Video: Exclusive Interview with Queen of Voice SOYOUShe also did an exclusive interview with 'Inkigayo', where you can hear a sneak peek into her newest track. 

SOYOU shared a few words how it feels to debut as a solo artist. She said, "It feels like I'm debuting as a singer. Although it feels lonely, I feel assured as fans are supporting me."
 

Then she explained about her song, "It describes one's feeling right before one falls in love. That confusing and nervous feeling. I hope many fans can empathize."

Lastly, SOYOU shared a first verse of 'The Night' as a sneak peek. 

Check out more on SBS 'Inkigayo'.

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호