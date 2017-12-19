[SBS Star] IU Takes a Selfie with Her Fan's Cellphone!

K-pop singer-songwriter IU showed off her amazing 'selfie' skill.On December 17, IU held a fan meeting in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.During the fan meeting, IU did a special event where she takes a selfie with a fan's cellphone.After chosen for the event, a fan shared IU's photo, IU was seen gorgeous with her luminous skin and cute outfits.Earlier when IU made an appearance on JTBC's program 'Hyori's Homestay', she revealed her secret tips on how to take a good selfie.She said taking a selfie with the back camera is challenging, but for a better photo quality she has to use the rear-facing camera.She has been showing off her beautiful looks with rear camera selfie-taking skills on her Instagram.IU recently ended her concert 'IU 2017 TOUR CONCERT PALETTE' successfully.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'moment0421' Twitter, JTBC 'Hyori's Homestay')(SBS Star)