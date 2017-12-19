[SBS Star] SHINee Members to Lead Jonghyun's Funeral Service

Idol group SHINee's members will take over the role of head mourners at Jonghyun's funeral.SHINee's Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin have been listed as head mourners along with Jonghyun's family.Head mourners' duties are to preside the funeral as people come to offer their condolences to the deceased and his family.This role is usually taken over by a male family member, but SHINee members took the role as they have been together like brothers for more than 10 years.SHINee's Key, who had not been in Korea due to his overseas schedule, is currently on his way back after hearing Jonghyun's news.Jonghyun's wake takes place at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, and the memorial began at 12 PM KST today.Many celebrities and Jonghyun's close acquaintances have already visited the hospital.Jonghyun's management agency SM Entertainment prepared a seperate mortuary for Jonghyun's fans at the same location.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE, 'SMTOWN' Official Website)(SBS Star)