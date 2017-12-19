[SBS Star] Jonghyun was Preparing Solo Comeback Just Days before Passing

K-pop artist Jonghyun revealed to prepare for his solo comeback just days before his sudden death.On December 19, several news outlets revealed that Jonghyun even finished filming a new music video for his comeback.According to insiders in the entertainment industry, Jonghyun's passing is more unexpected and shocking because he has been busily working on his comeback.Reports also revealed that Jonghyun took the album pictorials and filming for a music video on December 13 to 15, just days before his death.An insider stated, "I'm not sure of the scheduled release date but Jonghyun was working on his solo tracks. It had a bright vibe. I didn't suspect anything odd about him while working together."Another staff of the music video commented, "Jonghyun's new song had a bright concept. I couldn't feel at all that he was struggling all this time, because he seemed the same as usual on the set."Just a week before his passing, Jonghyun also greeted fans through his 'JONGHYUN SOLO CONCERT [INSPIRED]' in SK Handball Stadium, Seoul on December 9 to 10.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)