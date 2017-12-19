[SBS Star] SM to Release Official Statement & Halt All Artists' Schedules

Jonghyun's management agency SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jonghyun's sudden death.SM stated, "We are deeply regretful to deliver such heart-aching, unfortunate news today. On December 18, SHINee's member Jonghyun unexpectedly left our side.He was found unconscious at a residence complex in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on the evening of the same day.The deepest sorrow cannot be compared to his family who had to say goodbye to their loving son and brother, but fellow staffs and artists of SM Entertainment are offering condolences in deep shock and sorrow.Jonghyun was the best artist who sincerely loved music and always worked hard for his performances on stage.It is devastating to deliver the news to the fans who gave him great love and support.We ask you to refrain from making assumption-based reports or rumors in respect of the family of deceased who are in deep sorrow from the unexpected news.As Jonghyun's family wished, his funeral will be delivered in the quietest manner with his family members and fellow workers. Once again, we offer our deepest condolences."SM Entertainment also canceled all SM artists' schedules and is preparing a public mortuary for Jonghyun's fans.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)