SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM to Release Official Statement & Halt All Artists' Schedules
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM to Release Official Statement & Halt All Artists' Schedules

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.19 10:04 조회 재생수2,390
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM to Release Official Statement & Halt All Artists Schedules
Jonghyun's management agency SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jonghyun's sudden death.

SM stated, "We are deeply regretful to deliver such heart-aching, unfortunate news today. On December 18, SHINee's member Jonghyun unexpectedly left our side.
샤이니 종현 (사진=샤이니 공식 페이스북)He was found unconscious at a residence complex in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on the evening of the same day.

The deepest sorrow cannot be compared to his family who had to say goodbye to their loving son and brother, but fellow staffs and artists of SM Entertainment are offering condolences in deep shock and sorrow.
샤이니 종현 (사진=샤이니 공식 페이스북)Jonghyun was the best artist who sincerely loved music and always worked hard for his performances on stage.

It is devastating to deliver the news to the fans who gave him great love and support.

We ask you to refrain from making assumption-based reports or rumors in respect of the family of deceased who are in deep sorrow from the unexpected news.
샤이니 종현 (사진=샤이니 공식 페이스북)As Jonghyun's family wished, his funeral will be delivered in the quietest manner with his family members and fellow workers. Once again, we offer our deepest condolences."

SM Entertainment also canceled all SM artists' schedules and is preparing a public mortuary for Jonghyun's fans.

(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호