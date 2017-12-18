[SBS Star] SHINee's Jonghyun Found Dead

Jonghyun was found unconscious after burning briquettes inside a residence complex located in Southern part of Seoul.
Jonghyun immediately transferred to the hospital around 6:30 PM KST, but failed to regain consciousness.
The beloved artist made his debut as a member of SHINee in 2008 with their debut album 'The SHINee World'.
Jonghyun made himself known as a singer-songwriter with powerful vocals and outstanding composing skills.
A week before his death, Jonghyun held his 'JONGHYUN SOLO CONCERT [INSPIRED]' in SK Handball Stadium, Seoul on December 9 to 10.
