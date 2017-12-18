[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN Shows Chic Moves with 'Day and Night'



K-pop boy group SHINee's TAEMIN showed off the chicest performance with his new track.



On December 17, TAEMIN made an appearance on SBS 'Inkigayo' and completely mesmerized his fans with what Korean fans call 'jean(top)-jean(pants)' fashion style.



No matter what he wears on the stage, his signature groovy dance and chic mood garnered many fans' attention.

TAEMIN's 'Day and Night' is ambient pop ballad which has a romantic feeling to it. It also contains swaying sensual rhythm along with the singer's voice. It was told that the new song 'Day and Night' was composed by TAEMIN.Check out more on SBS 'Inkigayo'!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)