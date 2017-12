K-pop girl group TWICE made a comeback on SBS 'Inkigayo'!On December 17, TWICE members flaunted their lovely charm with a newest carol song 'Merry & Happy', and title track 'Heart Shaker'.TWICE members were wearing a white and red colored outfits, bringing Christmas mood to the stage.Check out TWICE's 'Merry & Happy' stage here.Then for their 'Heart Shaker' performance, TWICE members showed their loveliness by wearing jeans and a white top.Check out TWICE's new title track 'Heart Shaker' here.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)