[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won's Hollywood Debut with 'Tsunami LA'

Korean actor Gang Dong Won is confirmed to make his Hollywood debut soon.On December 18, several news outlets reported that Gang Dong Won will be starring in a Hollywood movie called 'Tsunami LA'.Following the reports, the actor's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news with an official statement.YG stated, "Gang Dong Won has chosen to star in the movie 'Tsunami LA' as a lead role."Just like the title, 'Tsunami LA' is about the largest tidal wave in recorded history hitting Los Angeles, California.Film director Simon West who also directed hit film 'Con Air' 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' grabbed the megaphone.The filming for 'Tsunami LA' is slated to begin in March 2018, and is set for worldwide release in 2019.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= SBS funE, Foresight Unlimited/Hannibal Classics)(SBS Star)