[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a Woman

Korean actress Suzy decorated January issue of 'InStyle' magazine.On December 18, star and fashion magazine 'InStyle' released multiple photos of Suzy, who recently starred in SBS drama 'While You Were Sleeping'.The recent pictorials were taken in Adelaide, Australia to show 'the shiniest moment of Suzy'.Suzy showed her youthful yet mature, alluring look of a woman through the pictorials. When her clean skin and pupil met the sun, she had perfectly shown most gorgeous moment.After the photo shoot, Suzy had an interview with the magazine, showing her interest in make-up as well.In the past interview, Suzy mentioned about the word 'natural'. She also said, "I don't like the exaggerated look. So people say my acting is boring. It was hard when I was acting."She continued, "When I'm having difficult times or happy moments, I express like this. But they say I have to exaggerate a little in order to express how a character feel."Her new pictorials have garnered many people's attention even before it was published in the magazine.A few weeks ago, Suzy's photo on her Instagram raised fans' curiosity on how Suzy's new pictorials will come out.(Credit= InStyle/SBS funE, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)