SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a Woman
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a Woman

Suzy said "People say my acting is boring"

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.18 16:37 조회 재생수442
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a WomanKorean actress Suzy decorated January issue of 'InStyle' magazine.

On December 18, star and fashion magazine 'InStyle' released multiple photos of Suzy, who recently starred in SBS drama 'While You Were Sleeping'.
[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a WomanThe recent pictorials were taken in Adelaide, Australia to show 'the shiniest moment of Suzy'.

Suzy showed her youthful yet mature, alluring look of a woman through the pictorials. When her clean skin and pupil met the sun, she had perfectly shown most gorgeous moment. 
[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a WomanAfter the photo shoot, Suzy had an interview with the magazine, showing her interest in make-up as well. 
[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a WomanIn the past interview, Suzy mentioned about the word 'natural'. She also said, "I don't like the exaggerated look. So people say my acting is boring. It was hard when I was acting." 
[SBS Star] The Shiniest Moment of Suzy, Alluring Look of a WomanShe continued, "When I'm having difficult times or happy moments, I express like this. But they say I have to exaggerate a little in order to express how a character feel." 
[SBS Star] Suzy Flaunts Youthful Yet Mature Alluring Look of a WomanHer new pictorials have garnered many people's attention even before it was published in the magazine.

A few weeks ago, Suzy's photo on her Instagram raised fans' curiosity on how Suzy's new pictorials will come out. 

(Credit= InStyle/SBS funE, 'skuukzky' Instagram)
 
(SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호