SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Shares the Story Behind Her 'Thank You' Hoodie During Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Shares the Story Behind Her 'Thank You' Hoodie During Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.18 15:58 조회 재생수481
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Shares the Story Behind Her Thank You Hoodie During Concert
Korean singer-songwriter IU shared a sweet story behind her hoodie that she wore on the last day of her concert.
IUOn December 10 during the encore stage of her concert, IU went on stage wearing a white hoodie with three 'Thank You' on it with a red font.

After singing her song 'Someday', IU took some time to share about the hoodie she was wearing.
IUIU said, "Yoo In Na told me that I must wear this hoodie during my last concert, because I am beyond grateful (to fans). It has 'Thank You, Thank You, Thank You' written upside down."

She continued, "Unnie(Yoo In Na) went on a shopping and thought, 'Oh! Jieun(IU's legal name) should wear this at her last concert.' She bought it right away and kept it until my last concert."
IUThen IU asked fans to take a lot of pictures of her wearing it as Yoo In Na was unable to attend the concert due to her schedule abroad.
IUDespite their 11 years of age gap, IU and actress Yoo In Na has been keeping their strong friendship.

Meanwhile, IU successfully wrapped up her 'IU 2017 TOUR CONCERT PALETTE', and reportedly will be featured on vocalist Sunwoo JungA's comeback single.

(Credit= 'AboutHyundai' '미스터신' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호