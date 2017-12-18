SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Treating Ice Cream to Fans at the Airport!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Treating Ice Cream to Fans at the Airport!

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.18 14:55 조회 재생수233
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Treating Ice Cream to Fans at the Airport!
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG recently spotted at the airport, providing sweet treats for his fans.

According to a fan who was at the airport with TAEYANG, he bought a total of six ice cream cones at a restaurant inside the airport.
TAEYANGThen he kept one for himself and gave out five ice creams to the fans who were there surrounding him.
TAEYANGFans who saw the photos of TAEYANG giving out ice creams left envious comments, "Wish I was there too!" "How lucky! He's so sweet as ice cream".TAEYANGTAEYANGMeanwhile, TAEYANG is scheduled to join BIGBANG's 'BIGBANG JAPAN DOME TOUR 2017 -LAST DANCE-' in Kyocera Dome Osaka, on December 21 to 24.

After wrapping up its Japan dome tour, BIGBANG will mark its grand finale of the tour in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, on December 30 and 31.

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG's 5th Tokyo Dome Concert, '110,000 Fans Cheer'

(Credit= Online Community, 'URTHESUN' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호