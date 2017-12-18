[SBS Star] TAEYANG Spotted Treating Ice Cream to Fans at the Airport!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG recently spotted at the airport, providing sweet treats for his fans.According to a fan who was at the airport with TAEYANG, he bought a total of six ice cream cones at a restaurant inside the airport.Then he kept one for himself and gave out five ice creams to the fans who were there surrounding him.Fans who saw the photos of TAEYANG giving out ice creams left envious comments, "Wish I was there too!" "How lucky! He's so sweet as ice cream".Meanwhile, TAEYANG is scheduled to join BIGBANG's 'BIGBANG JAPAN DOME TOUR 2017 -LAST DANCE-' in Kyocera Dome Osaka, on December 21 to 24.After wrapping up its Japan dome tour, BIGBANG will mark its grand finale of the tour in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, on December 30 and 31.(Credit= Online Community, 'URTHESUN' Twitter)(SBS Star)