[SBS Star] Leeteuk Tearfully Mentions 13 Original Members of Super Junior

K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader Leeteuk delivered a special message for all Super Junior members during concert.On December 17, Super Junior held its 'SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR-SUPER SHOW 7' concert at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.During the concert, the group's leader Leeteuk took some time to read a letter he wrote for his fellow members.Leeteuk said, "Despite them being our members, we couldn't say each members' name out loud with pride or confidence. I would like to say their names one by one, even those who are not part of Super Junior anymore."He continued, "Leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Hankyung, Yesung, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Kibum, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.." and started to burst into tears.Then he expressed his gratitude towards their fans for supporting Super Junior for the past 12 years.Leeteuk said, "ELF(Super Junior's fandom), thank you and I love you guys, always."Debuted in 2005, Super Junior has held their signature concert 'SUPER SHOW' more than 120 times in 20 different cities around the world, welcoming more than 1.8 million audiences.For this year's 'SUPER SHOW', only 7 members of Super Junior delivered the concert while other members were not able to join on stage due to various circumstances.(Credit= 'superjunior' Facebook, 'ELFarah | @siwonvoice' YouTube)(SBS Star)