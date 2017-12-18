SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Joo Hyuk's 49th Day Commemorative Mass Held
[SBS Star] Kim Joo Hyuk's 49th Day Commemorative Mass Held

Just a few months ago, Korea lost its talented actor Kim Joo Hyuk after an unexpected fatal car accident. 

On December 17, a commemorative mass was held for beloved actor Kim Joo Hyuk at a church located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
[SBS Star] Kim Joo Hyuk's 49th Day Commemorative Mass HeldIt was the 49th-day commemorative mass to send condolences for the deceased one. It originated from the Buddhist faith, which is the day a deceased person is leaving the world following weeks of judgment.

The actor's management agency announced, "The 49th commemorative mass will be held privately to pray for his peaceful rest." 
[SBS Star] Kim Joo Hyuk's 49th Day Commemorative Mass HeldActor Kim's family, close acquaintances, and fellow actors attended the mass as well as his lover actress Lee You Young.
[SBS Star] Kim Joo Hyuk's 49th Day Commemorative Mass HeldEarlier, actor Kim died after an unfortunate car accident on October 30. The autopsy results revealed that the actor died due to critical head injury, but police are still examining the car for its defects.

(Credit= Harper's Bazaar/SBS funE, SBS funE)    

(SBS Star)       
