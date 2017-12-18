[SBS Star] Choi Siwon's Face Darkened Throughout the 'SUPER SHOW 7'

K-pop boy group Super Junior's Choi Siwon apologized to fans about his pet incident.On December 17, Super Junior's concert 'SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR-SUPER SHOW 7' was held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.Near the end of the concert, each member shared a few words with his fans. Especially, Choi Siwon, whose face was darkened most of the times on the stage began speaking.Choi said, "I want to sincerely apologize to fans. I contemplated whether I should be joining the stage with members. But I want to thank my fans and members who supported me with warmth, cheer, trust, and love."He continued, "Frankly speaking, I talked to my members during the practice. What members told me was that no matter what we should be together. When I first heard that, I was so sorry and thankful. That's how I was able to stand in front of you today."Lastly, Choi Siwon said, "I'm thankful for my fans who trusted and supported me until today. I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart."Super Junior's signature concert, 'SUPER SHOW' is set to be held in Singapore and Thailand on January 27 and January 28.(Credit= 'superjunior' Facebook)(SBS Star)