SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Siwon's Face Darkened Throughout the 'SUPER SHOW 7'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Siwon's Face Darkened Throughout the 'SUPER SHOW 7'

Super Junior Choi Siwon Apologizes at Super Junior's Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2017.12.18 10:54 수정 2017.12.18 13:27 조회 재생수1,247
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
[SBS Star] Super Junior Choi Siwon Apologizes to Fans at SUPER SHOW7K-pop boy group Super Junior's Choi Siwon apologized to fans about his pet incident.

▶ [SBS Star] Choi Siwon's Family Charged with Civil Fine due to Off-leash Bugsy

On December 17, Super Junior's concert 'SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR-SUPER SHOW 7' was held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.

Near the end of the concert, each member shared a few words with his fans. Especially, Choi Siwon, whose face was darkened most of the times on the stage began speaking.
[SBS Star] Super Junior Choi Siwon Apologizes to Fans at SUPER SHOW7Choi said, "I want to sincerely apologize to fans. I contemplated whether I should be joining the stage with members. But I want to thank my fans and members who supported me with warmth, cheer, trust, and love." 

He continued, "Frankly speaking, I talked to my members during the practice. What members told me was that no matter what we should be together. When I first heard that, I was so sorry and thankful. That's how I was able to stand in front of you today." 
[SBS Star] Super Junior Choi Siwon Apologizes to Fans at SUPER SHOW7Lastly, Choi Siwon said, "I'm thankful for my fans who trusted and supported me until today. I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart." 

Super Junior's signature concert, 'SUPER SHOW' is set to be held in Singapore and Thailand on January 27 and January 28. 

(Credit= 'superjunior' Facebook)  

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호